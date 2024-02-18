Wendy’s’ (WEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.59.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.9 %

WEN opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

