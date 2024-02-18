Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $522,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

