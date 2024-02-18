Wesfarmers Limited (WFAFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.
Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $20.58 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
