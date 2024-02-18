West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.79 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

