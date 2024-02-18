West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WST. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.26 and its 200 day moving average is $368.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.