Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 31,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

EHI stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

