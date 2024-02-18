Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WLKP stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $785.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

