Westlake (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Westlake by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

