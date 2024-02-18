Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

