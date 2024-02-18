William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

