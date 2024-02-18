William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,968 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,131,291 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

