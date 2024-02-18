WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

