Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.42

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 587089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

