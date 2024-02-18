Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Given a C$0.20 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) received a C$0.20 price objective from Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Wolfden Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. Wolfden Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.23.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, gold, silver, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 hectares of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

