Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Given a C$0.20 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Free Report) received a C$0.20 price objective from Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Wolfden Resources Trading Down 7.7 %
Wolfden Resources stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. Wolfden Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.23.
About Wolfden Resources
