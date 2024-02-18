Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROIV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after buying an additional 8,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,410,000 after buying an additional 5,813,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

