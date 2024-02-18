Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WDS opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

