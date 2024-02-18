Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. TheStreet raised Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,044 shares of company stock valued at $600,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

