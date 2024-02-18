XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

LON XPS opened at GBX 209 ($2.64) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.75. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a market cap of £430.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2,985.71 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 108,807 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £2,176.14 ($2,748.35). 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

(Get Free Report)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.