Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Down to $44.39

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $38.46. Yelp shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 634,566 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Yelp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.