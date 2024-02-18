Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.68.

COF stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

