Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK opened at $279.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

