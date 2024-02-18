Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAL. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

