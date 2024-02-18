Zacks Research Comments on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.26. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $190.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

