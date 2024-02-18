Zacks Research Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $204.21 and a twelve month high of $746.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day moving average of $494.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

