Zacks Research Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TRP opened at C$53.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.06. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$57.19. The stock has a market cap of C$55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,657.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

