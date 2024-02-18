Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.72. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

