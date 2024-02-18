Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $46.12.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 138,173 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.