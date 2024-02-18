Zacks Research Weighs in on The Ensign Group, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the company will earn $6.11 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,050,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after purchasing an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.