Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average is $243.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $329.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.