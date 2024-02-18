Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $138.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

