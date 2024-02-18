Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

