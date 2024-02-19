100,738 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $256,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 99.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,871,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Copart by 96.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,251 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Copart by 98.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,546 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT opened at $48.96 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

