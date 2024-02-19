12,071 Shares in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ultralife as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $9.20 on Monday. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 10,740 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,483.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

