1,220 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $219.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

