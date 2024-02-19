15,868 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SUN stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

