180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

TURN stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,132.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,514 shares of company stock valued at $133,262. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

