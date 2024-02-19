180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
180 Degree Capital Stock Up 2.0 %
TURN stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital
In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 708,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,132.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,514 shares of company stock valued at $133,262. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 180 Degree Capital
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.