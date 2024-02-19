185,506 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 185,506 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,554,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,134.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 343,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 55.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 579,506 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.