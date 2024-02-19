18,657 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.65.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

