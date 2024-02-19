21,973 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NOV Stock Down 1.8 %

NOV stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

