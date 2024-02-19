2,429 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PDD by 36.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,278,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

