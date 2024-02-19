2,555 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 45.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,543,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $211.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.