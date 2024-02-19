27,501 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $220,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,617,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,044,418. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

