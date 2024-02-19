28,598 Shares in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTG. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $170,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company's stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 1,441,400 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,173,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 614.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,121 shares of the company's stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 413,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company's stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 299,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GBTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

