31,274 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

