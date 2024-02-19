34,000 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 238,737 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $197.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

(Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.