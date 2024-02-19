3,927 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $113.80 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

