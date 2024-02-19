47,346 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

