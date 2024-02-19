5,250 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after buying an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 77.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 135.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $109.08 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

