62,700 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

FSP stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $244.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

