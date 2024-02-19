6,571 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 154.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 48,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Genpact Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of G stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.